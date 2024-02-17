Netrum Price Down 0.5% This Week (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $2,101.26 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $24.59 or 0.00047146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.5920898 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,101.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

