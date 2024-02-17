Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN remained flat at $228.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average is $215.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SGEN

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.