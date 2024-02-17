Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 359,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 281,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Down 0.3 %

RENE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

