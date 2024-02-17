Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,370. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

