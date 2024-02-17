Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,724 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRLH remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 216. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.