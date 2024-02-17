Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATAK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 383,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

