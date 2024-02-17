Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Star Acquisition were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

