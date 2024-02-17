Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 35,857 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STEW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 31,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

