W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 82,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,902. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

