Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.12. 43,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,675. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $192.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.94.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

