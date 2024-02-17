Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,332,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 982,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,538,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,848,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,774,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

