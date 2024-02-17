Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. 1,988,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,717. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

