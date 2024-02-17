Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.80 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,023,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.