Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

WTW stock opened at $277.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

