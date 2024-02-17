Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 542,842 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.63% of Allstate worth $183,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. 1,777,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

