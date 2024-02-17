Nordea Investment Management AB Has $176.15 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.82% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $176,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,862,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,700,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $93.06. 1,201,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,847. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $93.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

