State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.54% of State Street worth $114,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 1,495,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.