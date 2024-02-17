TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,273 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,552,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

