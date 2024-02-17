TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,702,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 373,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,318. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

