TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,597 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth about $171,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 384.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $4,578,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at $4,221,000.

QID traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 20,169,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

