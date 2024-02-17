TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 493 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 260,811 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

