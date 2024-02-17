TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,137,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

AOM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 194,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

