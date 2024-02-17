TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $312,000 Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGA remained flat at $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 269,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,891. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $366.11 million, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.84.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

