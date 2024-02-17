TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $369.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.