TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 87,843 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,843 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.09. 33,290,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

