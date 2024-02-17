Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,531 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.79% of Elevance Health worth $1,835,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 889,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 33.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 115,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,440,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.