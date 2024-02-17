Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

