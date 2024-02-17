Fmr LLC Has $1.76 Billion Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 182.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.38% of Vertiv worth $1,757,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vertiv by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vertiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

