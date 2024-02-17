Fmr LLC Sells 200,403 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,403 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.49% of CDW worth $1,484,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.37. 859,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

