TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.