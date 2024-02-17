ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,537,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

