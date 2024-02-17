Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.2 %

CW opened at $233.62 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.



