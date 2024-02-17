Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.19.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

