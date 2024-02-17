SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.68

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.49, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.