Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Trading Up 6.6%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 991,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,471,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

