Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. 5,111,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,947. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

