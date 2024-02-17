H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,857,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818,040 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $33.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.