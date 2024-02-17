Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.49. 1,390,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,795,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 919,955 shares of company stock valued at $74,282,808. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

