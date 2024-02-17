Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 2,887 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

