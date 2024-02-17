Wedbush Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $800.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 827,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

