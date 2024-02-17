Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $33,463.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

