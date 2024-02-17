Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 2,705 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

