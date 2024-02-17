Short Interest in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Grows By 7.7%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $765.00. 1,141,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

