Financial Institutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

