Financial Institutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
Financial Institutions Price Performance
Financial Institutions stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.
