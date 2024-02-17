Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 136,130,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 12,690,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,833,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,540,000 after buying an additional 927,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.