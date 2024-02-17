Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 88.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $13,415,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

