Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $397.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

