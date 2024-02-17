Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 23,819 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,143,000 after buying an additional 195,185 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

