Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

