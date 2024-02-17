Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSEP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

